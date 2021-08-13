MARLOW — A Marlow man is in jail and looking at life behind bars for allegations of a burglary and knife assault while stealing a bicycle to collect a debt.
Jimmy Dale Knight, 41, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Due to prior convictions, each felony is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison.
Knight was arrested following the Tuesday morning incident at 812 N. 8th Street in Marlow.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a bicycle theft report and arrived to find a woman who said Knight broke into the home and began saying he was “there to collect his debt.” She said he first took another man’s bicycle and then put it down and took her blue and teal BMX bicycle and fled.
The other man said Knight came into his bedroom with a knife while he was asleep and threatened to cut his throat, the affidavit states. He said Knight stabbed the wall and slashed the back of the recliner before again threatening to slit his throat.
Marlow Police Officer Tim Fitzpatrick and Knight met at the police station where Knight said the other man had been talking negatively about him and he was “tired of doing what he was doing to him and his family and if her ever did it again he would cut his throat,” according to the affidavit. Knight admitted to showing the man the knife before throwing it into a bathtub. He also admitted to taking the bicycle but said he would give it back when she returned his unspecified property. He told Fitzpatrick he’d thrown the bike behind a restaurant and he could get it if he wanted to.
“While speaking with Knight, he advised me multiple times that if I were to arrest him he would make me kill him,” Fitzpatrick stated.
Knight then said he was going to go to his probation and parole officer’s office in Duncan. Fitzpatrick told him he was under arrest and took him to the Stephens County Detention Center.
Knight has several prior felony convictions: Grady County – receiving/possessing/concealing a stolen vehicle, August 2001; January 2010, possession of a controlled substance and personal injury accident while DUI; and Stephens County, June 2006, larceny/burglary of controlled dangerous substances, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Knight, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.