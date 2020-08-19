A Walters man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in Lawton who accused him of picking her up and refusing to let her leave.
Garrell Vilas Gwoompi, 49, made his initial appearance Tuesday via videoconference in the Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree rape by force or fear, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Gwoompi is accused of picking up a woman, taking her back to his house and of holding her against her will during and after he raped her, according to the charge.
Police began investigating Aug. 12 after being called to a home in the 900 block of Southwest 25th Street for a welfare check of a woman who was with her brother inside the residence. The woman’s brother told police he’d been looking for his sister since the night before.
The brother said he went to pick his sister up from a local restaurant but she, instead, chose to walk home. When she didn’t make it, he called police and filed a missing person report. Her cellphone was pinged to the area of Southwest 25th Street and H Avenue, the report states.
When the woman was found, she told her brother that Gwoompi raped her at a house south of their location, the report states.
The woman told police Gwoompie had picked her up to give her a ride home around 10:45 p.m. the night before from the EZ GO at West Gore Boulevard and 24th Street, according to the court affidavit. Instead, he took her to his home at 910 SW 25th.
She said she drank one beer and started a second one when she went into the bathroom. When she returned, she said Gwoompi began touching her inappropriately and she pushed his hand away.
According to the affidavit, Gwoompi began laughing at her as she began feeling dizzy and laid back on the bed. He made unwanted advances toward her and she told him she didn’t want to have sex with him. That’s when, she said, he removed her clothes forcefully and raped her.
Later, she said Gwoompi wouldn’t let her leave; he’d taken her phone and she wasn’t sure where she was, the affidavit states. When Gwoompi fell asleep, she found her phone, grabbed her jeans and a T-shirt and fled out the front door. Once away from Gwoompi, she said she called her brother for help.
A search of Gwoompi’s home turned up the woman’s underwear from the room where she claimed to have been assaulted, the affidavit states.
Following police questioning, the man was arrested for rape and kidnapping as well as for two outstanding Cotton County warrants, the report states.
Gwoompi is being held on $100,000 bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.