A 20-year-old man is in jail for allegations he sold the drugs that killed another man in December 2021.
He’s also accused of leading police on a pursuit after fleeing an attempted traffic stop.
Michael Braylin Porter, of Lawton, made his initial appearances on the two separate cases Friday in Comanche County District Court.
In the first case, Porter was charged with second-degree murder. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Porter also was charged with felony counts of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay taxes, and failure to carry his driver’s license, records indicate.
The murder charge stems from the Dec. 24, 2021, overdose death of Bryce Davis. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators learned through Davis’ message archive that he’d purchased Roxy M30s from Porter.
Investigators spoke to Porter’s girlfriend regarding another case on March 8. She was asked if he’d said anything about Davis. She said the day Davis overdosed, Porter told her to come home quick, the affidavit states. A few days later, she said, he told her he was “having nightmares about Bryce” but she never came out and said he’d given him the drugs.
The next day, she spoke again with a detective and said she knew more than she’d told him the day before. She said Porter did give Davis the pills. After Davis died, she said he told her “… this will be a manslaughter charge, I can’t do that right now,” according to the affidavit.
Roxy M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to the much-weaker Oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
On Thursday, police attempted to make a traffic stop of Porter. Instead, according to the affidavit, he took off on a high-speed attempt to get away while under the influence of medical marijuana.
Held on a $300,000 bond for the murder charge and another $20,000 for the eluding case, Porter returns to court at 3 p.m. July 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.