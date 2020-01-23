A 23-year-old man is in jail on $2 million bond after he was accused of killing his girlfriend Saturday morning during a domestic incident.
Richard Rasheed Smith made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder and misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Smith is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during an incident Saturday morning at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd.
Lawton police were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the apartments on the report of a disturbance and while looking for the scene, an officer heard two gunshots come from the south side of Building 200, according to the probable cause affidavit. While running toward the scene, officers heard another three gunshots and saw Smith running from the scene with a pistol in his right hand.
An officer drew his weapon and ordered Smith to the ground but he refused and stood with his back to the officer and with his arms extended and gun in hand, the affidavit states. He was disarmed and forced to the ground and detained.
How incident began
Smith told investigators that the incident began as a domestic argument. He said Conner punched him and then pulled a knife on him and that he responded by pulling a gun and shooting her, according to the affidavit.
Conner was found and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She later died during surgery. Her death is the city’s second homicide of the year and came eight hours after the first, a stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility that left Brian Piper, 31, dead. That case remains under investigation by Lawton Police and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Smith, who is being held on $2 million bond, returns to court for his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. March 23, records indicate.