A Lawton man is in jail after he was charged with killing a bicyclist in June while, according to investigators, he was high on methamphetamine.
Donald Jay Tompkins made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and inattentive driving, records indicate. He faces between four years to life in prison if convicted of the felony count.
Thompson is accused of hitting bicyclist Thomas John Hall with his truck and dragging him under the larger vehicle, killing him on June 28, according to the charge.
Hall was hit by a beige Toyota Sedan shortly before 9:30 p.m. while riding his bicycle near Southwest 17th Street and B Avenue. As witnesses ran to help, he was then hit by a blue GMC pickup driven by Tompkins, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was dragged underneath the truck for about a block before he was stopped by the witnesses.
It took police and an EMT working together to retrieve the bicyclist from under the truck, according to the incident report. Hall died later after being taken to a local hospital.
Tompkins had his blood drawn and police searched his truck. Investigators recovered two pieces of meth in a plastic bag as well as a glass pipe with meth residue in it, the affidavit states. A bag containing amphetamine and alprazolam pills also were recovered.
An Oklahoma Statue Bureau of Investigation report showed Tompkins had meth in his bloodstream at the time of the wreck, according to the affidavit.
Tompkins, who is held on $300,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 7, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
