A Lawton man has been charged in a Monday afternoon house fire.
Travis Portwood, 36, of Lawton, is charged with felony first-degree arson and resisting arrest. The charges stem from a structure fire that happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday near the 2400 block of Northwest 35th Street.
Assistant Fire Marshall Anthony Garibay was called to the scene to conduct a fire investigation. Lawton police officers told Garibay witnesses had seen a Hispanic male throwing belongings from the house and then grabbing a red container, later identified as a gas can found inside, and going back into the house, according to reports. The witnesses then saw the man walking away from the now smoking residence.
Garibay said after watching video of the incident, the homeowner arrived and said the description fit his roommate, Portwood, who officers had detained down the street.
Portwood told Garibay that he did not start the fire nor was he home at the time of the incident but accused the homeowner of possibly leaving the stove on. After the interview Garibay attempted to place Portwood under arrest, but he resisted, and Lawton police officers had to assist. If convicted, Portwood could face up to 35 years in prison.
Portwood is in jail on $50,000 bond, and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sep. 23.