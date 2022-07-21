Police said his neighbors first yelled “Shut the fup” at his dog.
He yelled back.
A shouting match ensued and, eventually, he took his paintball gun out and started shooting.
Now, Seth Torres, 22, of Lawton, was charged Monday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
It began when two neighbors of Torres’ from across the street yelled at his dog to “Shut the fup!,” according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said Torres yelled back which led to a shouting match between the three. Both, Torres and one of the victims said that Torres then went into his house to get a paintball gun.
When Torres returned with the paintball gun, he told police he saw his neighbors walking toward the residence, one of them having a pipe in his hands, the affidavit states. The victim, however, claimed he grabbed the pipe after seeing Torres with the paintball gun.
Torres then fired four or more shots at one of his neighbors, police said. When police officers asked Torres if he was trying to scare or hit his neighbor, he replied “I don’t miss,” according to the affidavit. Torres struck his neighbor in the stomach and left arm. The other neighbor told police he was also hit by the paintballs which bounced off.
The affidavit states that police officers on scene observed several circular marks surrounded by blood and blue paint on the victim’s body and left arm.
Torres was placed under arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon and transported to Lawton city jail. He is currently out on $2,500 bond, records indicate.