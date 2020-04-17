A Lawton man with a half-dozen prior convictions is accused of a burglary that literally went to the dogs when he was chased from a home by the owner’s canine companions.
Nathaniel Ian Williams, 37, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary after former felony convictions as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting police. The felony is punishable by up to 42 years in prison due to his prior convictions.
Williams is accused of committing the ill-fated burglary April 11.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police responded to a burglary in progress call around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 19th Street. Given the description of the suspect as a black man with a camouflage backpack, a gray shirt and pajama bottoms, officers found Williams matching the description a block over from the home and took him into custody. However, he refused to identify himself.
A man who was with Williams, William Mackel, made spontaneous statements while police tried to identify Williams, the affidavit states. Mackel was charged Wednesday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of stalking in an unrelated case.
A resident who reported the burglary said he heard a dog kennel in the kitchen move while he was in the other room watching television. The kennel barricades a door that enters a back bedroom and an outside door, the affidavit states.
The man said his dogs ran toward the kitchen and he followed. That’s when, he said, the dogs were chasing a black man with a backpack who was yelling, “I thought it was vacant,” the affidavit states. Another man, Mackel, was waiting outside by the curb and tried to get Williams to leave the area.
When the resident returned to the house, the man said he found his camera box outside in the yard. Once in the house, he also noticed all the items that had been blocking the door beside the kennel had been moved. He later identified Williams and Mackel.
Williams eventually identified himself but, according to police, he became “physically uncooperative” with an officer while he was being put into a patrol car and he was Tasered.
Williams has a lengthy felony conviction record from Comanche County: May 2000, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; September 2000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; April 2004, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery by force or fear and escaping from the county jail; and from September 2016, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Williams, who is being held on $20,000, bond returns to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.
