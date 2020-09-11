A 22-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $50,000 bond for allegations of committing a Tuesday night home invasion of his grandmother’s house.
Maurice Tarrell Miller made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The burglary is punishable by seven to 20 years in prison.
Miller was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after police were called to a home invasion report at 5303 SW Ashbrook.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller’s grandmother met police and screamed there was a man inside the home. She said her grandson, Miller, had kicked in the back door and her other grandson, a juvenile, was still inside. Miller was seen coming to the front door window but was locked inside.
Miller’s grandmother said she’d heard a noise at her back door and saw Miller outside demanding to be let inside. When she refused, she said Miller kicked in the door and made entry before moving a china cabinet against the back door to barricade everyone inside, the affidavit states. She said he picked up a piece of the jagged door frame and hit his grandmother with it.
Miller went into his grandmother’s room and began to “look for a gun,” according to his grandmother. That’s when she fled out the front door. According to the affidavit, Miller shut the door behind her and removed the batteries from the locking mechanism.
The grandmother said Miller has never lived or stayed with her and she doesn’t know where he lives. She gave police her key and Officer Daniel Hallagin tried to use it but had to kick the door in to enter the home, where Miller was arrested.
Miller, who is being held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.