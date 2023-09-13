ANADARKO — A Chickasha man is accused of jumping out of the driver’s seat during a fatal police pursuit that left his passenger pinned alive for a short time between the truck and a Caddo County bridge barrier Saturday night.
Information was filed Wednesday morning in Caddo County District Court regarding felony charges filed against Justin Chase Milford, a.k.a. Chase Burns, 35, for counts of first-degree murder and eluding/attempting to elude police, both after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Milford is accused of driving a Chevrolet Tahoe Saturday night with Billie Jean Butler, a.k.a. “B.J.,” as a passenger. Law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop after the Tahoe, which had an expired tag, was seen being driven from a known drug house by Milford, the probable cause affidavit states. After stopping at a convenience store for gas, Milford took off when a law enforcement officer stepped out of his vehicle, Anadarko Police Officer Dusty Richardson stated.
As the Tahoe fled, a pursuing officer stated it slowed down to 35 mph, the driver and passenger doors opened and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle, according to the affidavit. Milford was seen running to the west.
The Tahoe drifted toward a concrete barrier on the right side of a bridge, pinning the passenger between the vehicle’s seat, door and the barrier. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 281, a half mile north of Anadarko.
Investigators said it appeared the door was crushing Butler, but she was still alive. Due to the way the vehicle was against the barrier, Richardson stated, officers believed moving the Tahoe would do more harm. Butler, 35, of Oklahoma City, later died at the scene.
On Monday, Richardson received an anonymous tip that Milford was at a home in Cyril, where he was found hiding in a closet, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner told police Milford had shown up unexpectedly at the home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He said Milford began crying and said he had nowhere else to go. When told Milford had an outstanding arrest warrant issued Sept. 1 out of Grady County for a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle as well as interest from the wreck, he told Richardson he would never have let him stay there if he’d known.
During questioning, Milford confirmed he’d smoked methamphetamine earlier that day and the first interview was terminated. The next morning, Milford said he was a “drug addict and needed some help,” according to the affidavit.
Milford said he and Butler had gone to the Anadarko home Saturday night to work on his vehicle and then went to the convenience store to get gas. When an officer pulled behind the Tahoe, he said, Butler told him to go because she had a warrant and didn’t want to go to jail, the affidavit states. He said he took off but after the officer turned on lights and siren, he told her he didn’t want to run anymore, Richardson stated.
After being called a snitch and other names by Butler, Milford said he slowed down and she opened her door and said she was going to jump out because she wasn’t going to jail, according to the affidavit. He said he told her not to jump and killed the engine and jumped out the driver’s side while it was still in motion, according to Richardson. He said he ran under a bridge and through some trees to escape.
Milford said he “jumped out because he did not want to run anymore and figured B.J. could take the vehicle and run,” the affidavit states. He told Richardson he never meant to hurt the woman.
Milford has a June 2019 conviction in Comanche County for a misdemeanor charge of defrauding an innkeeper/restauranteur, records indicate.
Following his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Milford is being held on $800,000 bond. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.