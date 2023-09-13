ANADARKO — A Chickasha man is accused of jumping out of the driver’s seat during a fatal police pursuit that left his passenger pinned alive for a short time between the truck and a Caddo County bridge barrier Saturday night.

Information was filed Wednesday morning in Caddo County District Court regarding felony charges filed against Justin Chase Milford, a.k.a. Chase Burns, 35, for counts of first-degree murder and eluding/attempting to elude police, both after former felony conviction, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

