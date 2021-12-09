DUNCAN — A Kingston man is in custody after investigators said he was caught, first, during a burglary and, finally, at gunpoint following a foot chase in Stephens County.
Law enforcement was called shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday to a home at 2195 Old Seymour Drive to a burglary in progress, according to the probable cause affidavit. A suspect description was given out and Marlow police were the first to respond. A Marlow police officer went inside the home, announced himself and walked toward the living room when he saw Lemons run behind him and flee, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford said he saw a suspect come running out of the back of the home with the Marlow officer running behind. Blackford joined the chase. Another officer was able to capture the man at gunpoint and he was put into a police unit.
A witness told Blackford he noticed the man was trying to get into his storage units. He walked around the house and watched to make sure the man didn’t get back out and called 911.
Lemons was booked into jail for burglary and obstructing police.