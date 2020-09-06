Sometimes you just really want a beer.
That’s the desire that ended with a 28-year-old man arrested after police said he broke into a convenience store and stole a six-pack of beer.
Bruce Arron Cline made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 1 to Stripes, 604 SW 11th, on an alarm call. They arrived to find the front glass door had been shattered. A store manager arrived and showed police the video surveillance footage of the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the video showed a man break through the glass and go to the coolers inside the store where he grabbed a six-pack of beer and left.
Soon after, police located a man matching the suspect’s description walking at Southwest 6th Street and F Avenue and made contact. The man, Cline, told police he was in the area visiting his sister, the affidavit states.
During questioning, Cline said he’d thrown rocks through the front glass window of the store and went in and took some beer. According to the affidavit, he said he’d already drank the beer before officers detained him.
The convenience store used to be open all-night. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the store now closes at 10 p.m. nightly.
Cline bonded out on a $1,000 own recognizance bond and is due back in court at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.