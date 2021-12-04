DUNCAN — A 46-year-old Stephens County man accused of multiple acts of child sex abuse has been bound over for trial.
Investigators said he blamed the 15-year-old girl for instigating the acts.
Richard Lee Mann, of Comanche, entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered Thursday by Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger to face a jury in trial for four counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.
The girl told Stephens County investigators in May of repeated incidents involving Mann.
When asked if he knew why he was being interviewed by law enforcement, Mann replied, “Because of (victim), because we had sex,” the affidavit states. He said the first time was on April 5.
Mann said the girl enticed him by wearing extremely short shorts, according to the affidavit. This led to them going to his bedroom and having sex, he said. One or two days later, he said they had sexual relations twice again.
The final charge stems from an April 11 incident. Mann said he’d been drunk and had the girl drive him home from an event when he had her pull over so he could relieve himself, the affidavit states. He said the girl instigated another encounter once he got back into the truck.
Mann also pleaded not guilty and will be bound over for trial for a felony charge of attempting to prevent a witness from testifying/tampering with the State’s witnesses, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The new allegations are a continuation of what led to Mann’s original charges.
In this case, Mann is accused of writing letters from jail and calling the witnesses in an effort to get them to decline to testify against him. Several of those letters were intercepted by the District Attorney’s Office. Phone calls also were recorded by investigators.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mann placed 22 phone calls between June 15-19 from the jail in attempts to manipulate the witnesses into not testifying.
Mann, who is held on $500,000 bond, is slated to return to court at 9 a.m. March 9, 2022, for the docket call. Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. April 18, 2022.