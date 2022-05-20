A man accused of violating a protective order and assaulting his ex-girlfriend before taking her compact SUV Tuesday is awaiting transport back to Comanche County.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Romanuel Anthony Davis, 37, for a felony count of first-degree robbery as well as misdemeanor counts of protective order violation and domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The robbery charge is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison.
Davis is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Tuesday in a parking garage in the 500 block of Southwest C Avenue.
The woman told police Davis confronted her before grabbing her neck and choking her. She said he punched her in the face, causing her head to strike the cement wall. She fell and hit her head on the concrete floor, the warrant affidavit states. Once she was down, she claimed Davis ripped the key fob from her keychain before leaving in her 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.
The woman was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment for her injuries, according to Lawton Police Detective Clay Houseman.
A protective order was issued April 11 in Comanche County District Court for Davis to stay away from the woman and remains in effect until April 21, 2023, the affidavit states. The woman told Houseman she sought the order after their long-term relationship soured.
Davis was later detained in Clinton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the affidavit states. He is being held in the Custer County Detention Center while awaiting extradition.
Davis has a prior felony conviction from Orleans Parish, La., for a December 2011 conviction for second-degree battery, records indicate.