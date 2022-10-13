A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty Monday to showing pornography to and molesting a then 6-year-old in December 2018.

Leading off the second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket, Teddy Jahu Grover, 32, avoided trial in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom by entering the blind plea for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and showing obscene material to a juvenile, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

