A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty Monday to showing pornography to and molesting a then 6-year-old in December 2018.
Leading off the second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket, Teddy Jahu Grover, 32, avoided trial in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom by entering the blind plea for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and showing obscene material to a juvenile, records indicate.
A blind plea of guilty is offered without a plea agreement between the defense and prosecution. The judge has the full range in determining sentencing. The lewd acts charge is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison and registration as a sex offender.
Grover pleaded guilty to forcing himself on the youngster in December 2018 when he lived in Lawton. The investigation began in April 2020 after a Department of Human Services case worker passed Lawton police a tip.
The girl told investigators there were intimate incidents he told her not to tell her mother, according to the probable cause affidavit. He’d also shown her pornography and took showers with her as well, according to her statement.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Grover returns to Flanagan’s court at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 for sentencing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.