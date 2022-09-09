A man who fell out in a stolen vehicle and was found by law enforcement with a methamphetamine pipe in his hand is in jail for having a hot car and guns he’s not supposed to have.

Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, of unknown, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of meth and improper stopping, records indicate. The firearms charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

