A man who fell out in a stolen vehicle and was found by law enforcement with a methamphetamine pipe in his hand is in jail for having a hot car and guns he’s not supposed to have.
Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, of unknown, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of meth and improper stopping, records indicate. The firearms charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Corporal Tonja Ekberg and her K-9 deputy were called to the 2600 block of Southwest Quanah Road shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday regarding a man with a meth pipe asleep inside a red Ford Focus, the probable cause affidavit states. That’s how she found him.
“I observed a bond style pipe containing a red liquid along with a clear baggie containing a crystalline white substance suspected to be methamphetamine sitting on the center console,” Ekberg stated. “Two firearms were also located in the front passenger seat and rear passenger floor of the vehicle.”
Both the 9mm handguns were loaded with magazines and a round chambered in the barrel, the affidavit states. The investigator ran the vehicle identification number and learned it was reported stolen out of Choctaw County. Cardenaz was taken into custody.
It was learned Cardenaz has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County: May 2012, aggravated assault and battery; September 2012, larceny of automobile; and January 2017, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $40,000 bond, Cardenaz returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
