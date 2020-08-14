Beating and threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife led to a man being arrested Tuesday.
According to the victim, it was a pattern with her former love interest.
Officers arrived shortly before noon to an apartment at 1707 SW B on a welfare check of a woman. Visibly distraught, the woman appeared to first be deceptive with her answers and short with police when they asked her what was going on, according to the report. That’s when officers reported learning that her ex-boyfriend had been at the apartment the night before and she’d wanted him to leave. However, she “appeared terrified” of him and was not initially forthcoming with officers.
The woman told police the man said if officers came inside to force him out, he would cut himself with a knife, the report states. Her mother arrived and told officers the man is a habitual abuser of her daughter, who has been afraid to report it. The woman said she wanted her ex to leave.
The man was told to leave by police the apartment and when he stepped out, officers said he went straight toward the woman until an officer stepped between, the report states. The woman went inside the apartment and closed the door and that’s when the man tried to push past police. An officer drew his Taser and ordered the man back. He complied and eventually walked away.
The man said he wanted his property that was inside the home. After it was given back, police said he remained near the parking lot.
The woman then told police the man had come over the night before and she’d let him inside. According to the report, when the man awoke, he began acting strange and the woman said she knew “that he was likely to have a violent outburst” so she called her mother and told him to leave. She said he immediately attacked her by grabbing her, throwing her to the ground and kicking her several times. An officer reported she had bruising and redness on her shoulder, bicep and lower back. She said he also began to strangle her, she couldn’t breathe and began to get blurry vision. She also had redness visible on her neck when officers arrived.
Due to the information and the matching injuries, the man was arrested for domestic abuse and taken to jail.
The woman told police she wanted to press charges against the man and was told how to get a protective order.