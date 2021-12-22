MARLOW — Things went from bad to worse last week for a Pennsylvania man visiting Marlow.
First, his suspicious actions led to Marlow High School being locked down. When that misunderstanding was cleared up, it was learned he may have been trying to con a Marlow woman. Those charges stuck and the man, Oshane D. Callam, Allentown, Pa., is in Stephens County jail.
The chain of incidents began when Marlow Police Captain Antonio Aguilera noticed Callam wearing a gray suit and a face mask and carrying a silver briefcase cross the street from Marlow High School. The officer said the man gave him a “strange look” as he drove by, the affidavit states.
Callam’s strange behavior coincided with information regarding “some sort of challenge about mass schools shootings.” Information from the OSBI Fusion Center warned law enforcement about Tik Tok postings regarding mass school shootings, and Aguilera told other officers to concentrate patrols around Marlow School properties, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Knowing the man doesn’t work at the school, Aguilera said he called the assistant principal to be on the lookout for the man. When the assistant principal confronted Callam, he fled down an alley near the school, but was later caught by police.
Callam said he was bringing documents to a female at the high school, but was unable to provide her last name, the affidavit states. He said he ran because he “got scared.” According to the affidavit, there were no documents in the briefcase, just one unused notebook and some yellow dividers.
Callam was arrested for loitering, obstructing an officer and for resisting arrest. Those charges were dismissed Monday, records show.
Just as it appeared Callam was off the hook, he was arrested on allegations he’s a con man.
A Marlow woman reported that Callam was supposed to be bringing her $5.5 million she had won in the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, according to the affidavit. Her address is across the street from the Marlow High School campus.
She told investigators she’d received the first call Dec. 13 notifying her of winning and she’d received calls every day since. According to the affidavit, the phone number she showed investigators returned to “Bill Lowe” and a “David Redd”; “Lowe” has an address in Jamaica.
The woman said she was on the phone with “Lowe” when Callam was across the street at the high school. She told District 6 Special Investigator Rick Lang that “Lowe” told her to look out the window at the man with the briefcase, the affidavit states. When she stepped out of her front door, she saw him running from the police. That’s when, she said, “Lowe” told her they couldn’t deliver the prize due to all the activity outside her house.
The woman said “Redd” identified himself as an IRS agent and told her to mail him $10,500 for sweepstakes taxes and she followed his orders, according to the affidavit. She also had another $13,000 at her home in checks and cash to pay for additional taxes she was told she owed.
While speaking with Lang, “Lowe” called the woman asking a number of questions about her whereabouts and actions, including “if she still had the money,” the affidavit states. She was told to expect a call to her cell phone.
Callam told Lang that he’d met “Lowe” through a family member, but only through cell phone, according to the affidavit. He said he’d picked the briefcase up from in front of a nail shop in Allentown, Pa., and believed it contained divorce papers. He said he was to be paid $2,000 to deliver the case, but hadn’t yet. He said he wasn’t told to pick up anything while in Marlow.
On Monday, Callam picked up a felony charge in Stephens County District Court of conspiracy to commit, obtaining property by trick or deception/con game, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Callam, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. March 2, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.