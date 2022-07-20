He said he was mad at the City of Lawton for their trash removal service, so he took matters in his own hands, according to police.
Now a man who is accused of setting a fire in Elmer Thomas Park is in jail awaiting charges.
Lawton Police Department arrested a 41-year-old male Monday evening on charges of malicious damage to property and third-degree arson, the police report states.
At 4 p.m. Monday, a sergeant off-duty saw a white male throwing a trash can across Northwest 2nd Street into the center median. He then got a second trash can from Elmer Thomas Park and walked back toward Northwest 2nd Street, police said.
As police arrived, officers saw flames and smoke coming from the south side grass near the Patriot Pavilion next to the Holiday House, as well as “numerous trash cans.” A male was seen walking away from the fire and was placed into custody, according to the police report.
The man stated that he lived at the park and was mad at the City of Lawton for not emptying the trash cans on a daily basis. Throwing the trash cans around was his “protest against the city,” police reported.
Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading very rapidly, but Lawton Fire Department got the fire under control quickly.
The police report did not specify how the man started the fire in Elmer Thomas Park. While patting the suspect down, an officer felt a cigarette lighter in the suspect’s right front pocket, the police report states.
The fire marshall was not available for comment due to the case still being under investigation.