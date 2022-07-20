Fire in Elmer Thomas Park

A firefighter from Lawton Fire Department puts out a grass fire on Monday in Elmer Thomas Park.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

He said he was mad at the City of Lawton for their trash removal service, so he took matters in his own hands, according to police.

Now a man who is accused of setting a fire in Elmer Thomas Park is in jail awaiting charges.

Recommended for you