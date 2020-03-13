Strange things were afoot Tuesday outside a local hardware store when a man brought a board to a knife fight.
It began with an upset man grabbing a board in the store parking lot. After things escalated, an arrest followed for disorderly conduct and threats to the public. Threats made against police officers and their families led to spitting on another officer and booking for an additional charge.
Bryan William Phillips, 35, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with three felony counts of prisoner placing bodily fluid on a government employee, as well as misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace and threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony charges are punishable by up to two years in prison per count.
Police were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4010 NW Oak, regarding people in the parking lot who were fighting. One man was first reported to be armed with a firearm, the other with a board, the report states.
LPD Sgt. Rick Hollebeke arrived and said other officers were trying to detain a man who pulled away while they attempted to put him into handcuffs. Hollebeke deployed his Taser and told the man, later determined to be Phillips, to stop and he complied, was taken into custody and put into a patrol unit.
A store employee told Hollebeke she noticed the detained man inside a vehicle and there was yelling and screaming coming from it. According to the report, she saw Phillips get out, walk toward the storage sheds where he grabbed a large board and return to the vehicle and try to hit it. That’s when it sped away.
The witness said Phillips then walked toward the store entrance, with the board still in hand, and began yelling at customers and employees. He dropped the board and walked into the main area of the parking lot and began cursing at people before returning to the board, picking it up and approaching another man while attempting to strike him, the report states. Another man tried to deescalate the situation and the board-wielding Phillips turned to him. That’s when the other man pulled out a knife and other customers intervened.
Phillips was placed under arrest. During transport to jail he made several threats to kill Sgt. Ernest C. Calfee III and other officers and their families, the report states.
Once at the jail, Phillips continued to yell and curse at officers and correctional staff, according to the report. He had to be put into a restraint chair until taken to his cell. Once there, he spit on the face and arm of officers.
Phillips is being held on $100,000 bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.