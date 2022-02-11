ANADARKO — A man accused of a trio of Anadarko shooting incidents has been medically cleared and is now in jail.
Garrick Mitchell Boyiddle, a.k.a. “Osceola G-babyy,” 33, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance on Jan. 24 in Caddo County District Court where he received three separate felony charges of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. Due to his prior felony conviction record, he faces between four years to life in prison on each count, if convicted.
Boyiddle has been under police supervision while recovering from a Dec. 28, 2021, standoff police with Anadarko police. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Anadarko police were called to a local hotel and found a man, woman and child inside a vehicle. A traffic stop was attempted before the driver sped away, according to the OSBI. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit and the vehicle was stopped by a police tactical maneuver on a Grady County road. The woman and child escaped unhurt.
Boyiddle remained inside and a short standoff ensued. An altercation led to shots being fired, according to the OSBI. Boyiddle was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The OSBI said the Dec. 28, 2021, police-involved incident remains under investigation. Once completed, the agency will turn over its investigative report to the district attorney for consideration of charges.
Anadarko police identified Boyiddle as the suspect in a Christmas Eve shooting outside an Anadarko Dollar General Store where a man was shot twice.
Boyiddle also is facing another allegation of shooting with intent to kill for a November 2021 incident in Anadarko.
Anadarko police were called to 301 E. Broadway where a shooting occurred. A witness said there were two people inside, a woman and a man who began arguing, according to the probable cause affidavit. The witness broke it up and the man went outside, where he heard the sound of glass breaking. The witness said he looked outside and saw a man he didn’t know pointing a gun and shooting at him.
The man grabbed his brother’s mock assault rifle and pointed it at the shooter in hopes of scaring him. Gunshots continued coming toward him, the affidavit states. The two men then got into a white Cadillac and left. Another witness identified the shooter as “Osceola G-babyy” and police soon learned that is a nickname for Boyiddle.
A man who’d been with Boyiddle told investigators he was scared to speak with police. He said Boyiddle is affiliated with the Indian Brotherhood gang, according to the affidavit.
Boyiddle has prior felony convictions in Comanche County for leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and domestic abuse in December 2014, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in December 2016, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, a revocation conference to determine the status of Boyiddle’s 2016 conviction has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. March 10.
Boyiddle is held on a total bond of $500,000; $125,000 per each shooting count as well as the 2016 case.