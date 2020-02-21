A man caught in a casino parking lot with hot copper was arrested and charged.
Jeremy Scott Mercer, 43, of Borger, Texas, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of stolen copper, records indicate.
Mercer was arrested at a Lawton casino Feb. 14 after he was allegedly caught “copper-handed.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called that morning to Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore, on a copper theft report and were told by a business owner that one of his employees, Mercer, had quit his job at Volt Power and he believed he had stolen some hand-coil copper from the company. The owner found Mercer’s car parked outside of the casino and called police.
The business owner went inside the casino and asked Mercer to come out into the parking lot. A police officer said that Mercer said “no” when asked if he had any weapons but was agitated and taken into custody. However, not before Mercer was seen dropping a glass crack pipe on the bed of the business owner’s pickup.
When the business owner said he was pressing charges for the copper theft, Mercer “immediately said that he did not steal the copper” but that a job foreman had given it to him. According to the affidavit, when contacted, the foreman contradicted Mercer and said he’d never given him the copper.
Police found hand coil copper wire and other items in Mercer’s. He was arrested for copper theft and his car was impounded.
Mercer, who is out of jail on $1,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.