CARNEGIE — A Carnegie man is in jail after he was accused of misreading a younger woman’s kindness and trying to force himself on her.
Robert Shannon Hardesty, 50, of Carnegie, made his initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s investigators received a call Thursday regarding a sexual assault in Carnegie. The victim made a statement to Carnegie Police Chief Frank Martin.
The 21-year-old woman told Martin she’d let Hardesty stay the night at her house. The next day he offered to walk home, and she gave him a ride instead.
Once in his driveway, she said he threw himself on top of her and touched her inappropriately and she screamed at him to get out of her car, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he responded, “I thought that’s what you wanted.” She said she shoved him out of the car before she fled.
Hardesty told Deputy Ricki Gutierrez that the woman offered to give him a ride home and once they made it to his house, he flirted with her, the affidavit states. He said he got out and she sped off.
Hardesty said, looking back, he shouldn’t have touched her at all, Gutierrez said. He denied inappropriately touching her, claiming he “brushed dog hair off” her thigh, the affidavit states. He was placed under arrest.
Hardesty, who is held on $15,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. March 31 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.