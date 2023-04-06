Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Lone Grove man is in jail to face allegations he had sex with a slightly autistic 14-year-old girl while her father was at work in May 2022.

Adam Matthew Butler appeared Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for a felony count of second-degree rape, records indicate. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.