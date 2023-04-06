DUNCAN — A 22-year-old Lone Grove man is in jail to face allegations he had sex with a slightly autistic 14-year-old girl while her father was at work in May 2022.
Adam Matthew Butler appeared Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for a felony count of second-degree rape, records indicate. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
An arrest warrant was issued for Butler on Feb. 27.
Butler is accused of having sex with the young teen in May 2022. According to the warrant affidavit, he’d been talking to the girl for two years via social media and had lied and said he was 17 when he was actually 21 years old. Her mother told investigators the girl has been diagnosed with Asperger’s and is also slightly autistic.
Following the sexual contact, the girl told investigators, Butler continued messaging her and sending videos of himself and asking her for nude photos, but she didn’t reply, the affidavit states.
Held on $250,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the girl, Butler returns to court at 9 a.m. June 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
