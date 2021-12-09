MARLOW — A 51-year-old Stephens County man is accused of running over his business partner in a marijuana grow operation stemming from anger at the dissolution of their joint venture
He told investigators it happened out of fear for his life.
Stephens County Sheriff Daniel Picazo said he received the call around 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24 about a person being run over by a Ford F-150 pickup east of Duncan. He found a man in pain and holding his right arm who said Vinhquang Van Vu ran him over and he had video of the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit. The man was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital.
His wife told Picazo that she and her husband own a marijuana grow operation and are in business with Vu, whom she called “Vince.” She said they are going through legal issues with him in separating the business, the affidavit states. She said Vu’s anger about the separation led to her husband being run over.
After receiving medical treatment, the injured man returned to the scene and spoke with Picazo.
He said he saw Vu stopped inside his truck and so he got out of his vehicle to talk. That’s when, he said, Vu drove over his foot and the tire hit his knee, knocking him to the ground, according to the affidavit. The tire continued and rolled atop his left arm and the truck stopped before Vu continued and drove away without stopping again, he said.
Vu, of Marlow, also came back to the scene and spoke with the deputy. He said the other man jumped out of his truck “aggressively” and, fearing for his life, he kept driving slowly until the man got in front of his truck, causing him to stop, the affidavit states. He said the other man “jumped up” and he drove away in fear.
No arrest was made that day. There is no information the video offered by the victim is part of the investigation.