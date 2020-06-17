An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 32-year-old man accused of raping his eight-month pregnant girlfriend as she was making dinner in May.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Christopher Lane Taylor for first-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Taylor is accused of being at the woman’s house May 22 when, she said “her unborn child’s father” raped her.
The woman told police that she was in the kitchen preparing a meal when Taylor held her head down, pulled her pants down and forced her to have sex, the affidavit states. She said she told him to stop but he didn’t.
Taylor’s warrant bond was set at $50,000. He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.