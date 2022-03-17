A Geronimo man is in jail on $50,000 bond, accused of assaulting and threatening his elderly mother.
Derek Brandon Shook, 38, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of abuse of a vulnerable adult as well as a count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Shook is accused of punching his 84-year-old mother during an incident Saturday at her Geronimo home.
Geronimo Police Officer William Hobbs stated he was called to do a welfare check on the woman after receiving a report she may have been assaulted by her son. He arrived with another son who had been called to check on her as well.
Shook appeared to be asleep in a back bedroom and the 84-year-old woman came stumbling out of the home with a bleeding cut to the left side of her face, according to the probable cause affidavit. She went to the hospital with another relative.
Shook eventually was awakened and taken into custody.
The mother told Hobbs she would seek a protective order as soon as she can, “because he might kill me next time,” the affidavit states, “Derek told me that I would be dead by the end of the month and wanted to know if I had life insurance.”
Shook has a November 2013 conviction in Comanche County for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, records indicate.
Shook returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.