An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Cache man accused of committing six years of ongoing and escalating sexual abuse of a girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant Friday for Jason Aaron Dunivan, 45, for an allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 and 20 years in prison.
The now 14-year-old girl spoke to an investigator during a forensic interview. She said that beginning in November 2015, when she was 7 and he was 38 years old, up until the end of February 2021, Dunivan molested her, according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl said Dunivan first began with fondling her while at a Lawton home. By the end of her third grade year, she said he sexually penetrated her, the affidavit states. In fourth grade, she said he forced her to perform oral sex on him.
“The sexual assault went on for several years,” the affidavit states.
The girl said the abuse continued after he moved to Cache.
A cash warrant bond of $100,000 was set for Dunivan.