MARLOW — A Stephens County man is accused of leaving his cousin’s tot in the truck while he was taking shots in The Pub.
Rayburn Gregory Ray Jr., 45, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Ray was arrested Friday afternoon when a 3-year-old boy was found inside his truck with the music turned up outside The Pub, 208 W. Jones, in Marlow.
Marlow police arrived around 4:30 p.m. to find a group of people around a Dodge pickup in the parking lot. Inside was the 3-year-old, according to the probable cause affidavit. A witness said Ray had been there drinking for several hours.
Police found Ray sitting at the bar and he admitted he’d left the child inside the truck. He “was severely intoxicated” and unsteady on his feet, the affidavit states. He said the child in his care was his cousin’s.
The boy’s mother picked him up at the police station. She told investigators Ray had taken him to the park earlier in the day while the parents went Christmas shopping, according to the affidavit.
Investigators said they found a ¾-full can of Bud Light in the console of Ray’s truck.
Ray, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.