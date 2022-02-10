ANADARKO — A Hinton man accused of killing his wife and his child and injuring another during a May 2021 wreck in Caddo County is in jail and facing revocation of probation.
Shaun Michael Tillman, 28, made his initial appearance Feb. 2 in Caddo County District Court for two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter after former felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor charges for driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance, and for failure to pay for his tag, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted of each count of manslaughter.
An arrest warrant was issued for Tillman in September 2021.
Tillman is accused of causing the May 13, 2021, crash that killed his wife, Gena L. Evans, 28, of Hinton, and an unidentified 6-year-old girl from Fort Cobb. They both died at the scene from massive injuries suffered in the wreck 6 miles northeast of Lookeba, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Evans was driving a Honda Accord westbound on a gravel Caddo County road when she collided with an oncoming eastbound pickup driven by Tillman, who was in the westbound lane, according to the wreck report. An unidentified 5-year-old Fort Cobb boy also was injured and taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries.
Neither driver nor the children were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Tillman was treated and released from OU Hospital in Oklahoma City. He said he’d been on his way home from his father’s house to take the children to school in Fort Cobb when the wreck happened.
Investigators said he admitted he’d smoked marijuana the day before and used methamphetamine about two days prior. Both drugs were in his blood stream, according to the warrant affidavit.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records reveal Tillman has two prior felony convictions from Caddo County for larceny.
Tillman is being held on $500,000 bond. A revocation conference for his July 2017 conviction scheduled for Thursday was moved to 9 a.m. March 10 as part of Tillman’s preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.