A Lawton man is out on $30,000 bond after he was accused and arrested of kidnapping, restraining, terrorizing and sexually abusing his girlfriend over a two-day period.
Larry Keith Standridge II, 40, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery, court records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Standridge is accused of holding a woman captive and of abusing her between Nov. 10-12.
Police responded to a physical domestic call Nov. 12 at a mobile home at 601 NE Flower Mound, and the first arriving officer reported hearing a woman screaming from inside a home. A bedroom door with the message “Do not enter no matter what” greeted that officer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer went inside and found the woman restrained to the bed. She said her boyfriend, Standridge, had tied her up, choked her until she passed out and then raped her.
Investigators said she had extensive bruising on her back and left leg and ligature marks from the restraints. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Standridge turned himself in at the police station soon afterwards.
The next day, the woman spoke further with investigators. She said Standridge had held her captive between Nov. 10-12. She said he assaulted her and when she regained consciousness, she was handcuffed and gagged with a sock with duct tape around her mouth, the affidavit states. She said he sexually assaulted her and tied an electrical cord around her back long enough to grab it if she tried to escape. She was also made to wear an oversized hoodie to hide the cord and the handcuffs, according to her statement.
According to the affidavit, she said she was sexually assaulted four times over the course of her captivity. She said the ordeal came to a head when she discreetly told Standridge’s son to call the police and he called his mother.
When Standridge left for work, and the children to school, the woman was left tied to the bed. When he came home for lunch, she said he raped her again, the affidavit states. Once he left, she screamed until she was heard and help arrived.
Standridge, who is free on $30,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 8 for his preliminary hearing conference.
