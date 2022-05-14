A Geronimo man is accused of interfering with a Comanche County fire chief while crews were battling a cotton module fire in December 2021.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Matthew Craig Wyatt, 57, of Geronimo, for a felony count of interfering with a firefighter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Merritt stated the incident relates to a Dec. 14, 2021, cotton module fire one-fourth mile west of Southeast 60th Street and Goodin Road.
The 6-foot, 5-inch tall, 290-pound Wyatt is accused of becoming “intimidatingly aggressive, argumentative, screaming and cussing the firefighters at the scene,” the warrant affidavit states. Merritt said Wyatt approached Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Chief Josh Sullivan and followed up by pointing his finger into the chief’s chest.
As Sullivan turned to walk away, Wyatt is accused of following, “grabbing at him, knowingly and willfully interfering, molesting and assaulting” Sullivan and his crew in the performance of their duties, the affidavit states.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Wyatt upon his arrest.