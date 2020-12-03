Claiming he acted out of “frustration,” a 23-year-old Lawton man is in jail for the violent shaking death of a 3-month-old boy.
The incident is considered the city’s 18th homicide of 2020.
Wallace Cleveland Clay III made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Clay is accused of using “unreasonable force while squeezing and shaking” the infant the night of Nov. 25, according to the charge.