A Lawton man is accused of a police standoff while holding himself hostage.
Nathaniel Allen Frazier, 37, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, Frazier faces up to 20 years in prison If convicted of the felony count.
While being booked into the Lawton City Jail, investigators said they found he was carrying more than 6 grams of methamphetamine.
Lawton police were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Southwest Manning Avenue on a reported disturbance. The call was regarding “a deranged man wearing body armor and carrying a gun” who was walking around a property, the probable cause affidavit stated. The man, later identified as Frazier, was found crouched down and trying to hide behind a shed at his home.
The officers ordered Frazier to show his hands. Instead, Sgt. Tom Rorrer stated Frazier replied he wouldn’t because he had a gun in his hands and pointed at his head. Frazier was seen holding the gun under the body armor up to his chin, the affidavit states. The officers stated he “spontaneously” dropped the gun and was taken into custody.
During booking into the City Jail, a plastic baggie containing 6.2 grams of meth fell out of Frazier’s underwear while he was changing clothes, according to the affidavit. A glass pipe used for smoking the drug was also recovered by police.
Police later learned the handgun, a black Taurus .357 revolver had been reported stolen out of Cotton County, the affidavit states.
Frazier has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: September 2009, second-degree burglary; and August 2012, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $35,000 bond, Frazier returns to court at 3 p.m. July 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.