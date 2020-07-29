A man accused of a head-on crash that injured a female passenger and her three kids and of running away on foot is in jail on $250,000 bond.
Tutstsisah Cody Archilta, a.k.a. Cody Allen Archilta-Tutstsisah, 26, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury as well as four misdemeanor counts: driving with a license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain insurance or security, and failure to use a child restraint system, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Archilta is accused of fleeing the scene of the head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer rig in the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road, leaving an injured friend and her children behind, according to the charges.
Lawton police and first responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road for a three-vehicle wreck with injuries, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. LPD Sgt. Dustin Dye said he arrived and saw Archilta flee on foot, the probable cause affidavit states. A woman and her three children who were inside the wrecked Jeep Cherokee were taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to the affidavit, all three juvenile children suffered minor injuries such as bruising under the chin from a seatbelt.
Investigators discovered there were no child restraints inside the Jeep.
Witnesses and evidence showed that Archilta had run the red light while traveling eastbound and struck the rig head-on, which caused his vehicle to spin and strike another, the affidavit states.
It was learned that Archilta’s driver’s license had been revoked and his vehicle insurance wasn’t current, according to the affidavit.
When Archilta showed up at the same hospital as his injured passengers, he was taken into custody.
As part of his $250,000 bond stipulations, Archilta is not to operate a vehicle, records indicate. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference.