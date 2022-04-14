CEMENT — A Caddo County man is in jail after investigators said he admitted to throwing his almost 5-month-old daughter during a fit of frustration.
Kyle James Bucher, 29, of Cement, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison and/or by a fine of between $500 to $5,000.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Special Agent Alfredo Solis stated the investigation began April 10 with the parents’ 911 call regarding the girl having trouble breathing. The girl was first first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital before being flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Doctors determined she had a brain bleed and brain swelling, according to the probable cause affidavit. Doctors reported the injuries would have to stem from trauma, including dropping or shaking.
The child’s mother told Solis she’d been at work and Bucher was watching the baby. She said she checked the living room security camera and saw at around 3:30 a.m. that he got up with the baby.
After first feeding and then rocking the girl, Bucher was then seen trying to smother the baby with a cloth before slapping his cell phone across the couch and causing it to hit the baby in the face, the affidavit states. Next, he was seen holding the girl before tossing her in the air and catching her forcefully enough her head snapped forward.
Bucher told Solis he’d become frustrated with the baby when he threw her on the couch. According to the affidavit, when her head hit the armrest, she cried harder, he said. He admitted to tossing the girl in the air and catching her, causing her to cry harder, Solis stated.
A small blanket was then used to put over the girl’s face to try and make her be quiet at least twice, Bucher said. He also told Solis he grabbed the baby forcefully and hit the side of her head as well to get her to stop crying, the affidavit states. When she suddenly stopped crying, he said he put her back in her bassinet.
Sooner after putting the girl down, Bucher said her breathing became “weird,” according to the affidavit. The mother arrived soon after and called 911.
The baby remains in critical condition with significant brain injuries, according to the OSBI.
Bucher, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.