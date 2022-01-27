ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is wanted for allegations of corrupting and possibly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Ashton Martin, 20, of Anadarko, for a count of second-degree rape as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. The rape charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Anadarko Police Investigator Dusty Richardson began investigating Martin on Dec. 7, 2021, after the girl’s mother made contact. She believed the girl was pregnant by a then 19-year-old Martin, the probable cause affidavit states.
The mother told the investigator she’s not coming from a vindictive place with the allegations.
“It takes two people to have sexual intercourse and since it appears that sex was consensual ...(she) does not want to ruin Ashton’s life.… but does want him to know that it is not okay for a 19-year-old to be having sex with a 14-year-old,” the affidavit states.
A pregnancy test taken at the girl’s school led to the mother grasping the news. The girl tried to tell her the night before but, the mother said, she didn’t believe it, the affidavit states. She said her daughter told her Martin had snuck into the home several times; the girl had also snuck out to his place many times.
The girl told Richardson she’d been having sex with someone else until then, so there could potentially be another person involved, according to the affidavit. Following a doctor’s visit, the mother told Richardson her daughter was due to give birth in July.
Martin spoke with the investigator. He said he and the girl were friends “until about three months ago when he found out that she lied to him about her age,” the affidavit states. He told Richardson he didn’t remember having sex with the girl and said she was making allegations because she was mad at him.
The girl told him she was 18 and asked him to smoke some marijuana in September, Martin told the investigator. He said they may have had sex “’probably just once,’ but he was high that night and doesn’t remember,” according to the affidavit.