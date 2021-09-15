A burglary and attack by a board-wielding ex-boyfriend is what investigators say led to a man’s return behind bars.
With prior convictions for burglary, he’s now fighting another charge while under $500,000 bond.
Jeremy Danezz Smith, 32, of Geronimo, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the burglary.
Police were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 200 block of Northwest Ferris Avenue to a disturbance. They arrived to find a “very emotional” and crying woman suffering a swollen right eye, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She said her ex-boyfriend, Smith, had kicked in her door and struck her with a 2x4 board before taking her phone and leaving.
Investigators noted the door frame was broken and a large portion of the door was laying back inside the apartment, the affidavit states.
Police caught up with Smith and he said the woman’s phone was under a nearby car. During booking into jail, the woman’s Visa card was also found in his property.
Smith has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County: December 2008, second-degree burglary; June 2009, second-degree burglary; and March 2015, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference.