A Lawton man is in jail after being accused of a severe beating that sent his ex-girlfriend to the hospital.
Daniel Paul Woods, 41, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Lawton police were called Wednesday night to an apartment in the 6300 block of Northwest Maple Avenue for a domestic call. They arrived to find a woman injured and claiming her ex-boyfriend, Woods, had repeatedly punched and hit her and had tried to choke her out, the probable cause affidavit states. She was able to escape and call 911.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and doctors discovered she had new bruises forming on top of older ones on her left leg. She also suffered a rib fracture that the doctor described as taking a “significant amount of force” to fracture, the affidavit states. Officers noticed she also had redness and scratches to her neck consistent with the choking.
Police returned to the apartment and arrested Woods. According to the affidavit, investigators learned Woods has two pending domestic abuse charges as well as a guilty plea to a misdemeanor domestic abuse count.
Woods has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2016 for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute, records indicate.
Held on $35,000 bond, Woods returns to court at 3 p.m. July 25 for his preliminary hearing conference.