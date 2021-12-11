A Lawton man is accused of busting out church windows because, he told police, he was trying to stop the unknown people messing with his heart.
Carlton Ozzie Red Elk, 46, is already in jail for allegations of leaving a path of destruction at an apartment complex.
Lawton police were investigating the Oct. 28 assault on the windows of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D. Surveillance video showed Red Elk at the front doors, yelling at no one, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was seen picking up a rock near the entry before being heard yelling “get the (expletive) off me" before throwing the rock, breaking a window. He then yelled, “too late.”
Red Elk was then seen walking out of the camera view before yelling, “Get it the (expletive) off me, I will bust all these (expletive) out,” the affidavit states.
Three windows valued at $700 were broken.
Investigators spoke with Red Elk on Dec. 2. He is being held at the Comanche County Detention Center for another case.
Red Elk admitted to breaking the windows, according to Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson. He said “unknown people were messing with his head and that he damaged the windows to stop them or get arrested,” according to the affidavit.
Red Elk has been in the jail’s custody since Nov. 5 when he was charged with a felony count of malicious injury to property over $1,000, as well as a misdemeanor count of breaking and entering, records indicate.
Red Elk was arrested Nov. 3 after police were called to a disturbance at Sky Apartments, 1401 SW B. He was found inside a room and police believed he was under the influence of methamphetamine, the affidavit states. The apartment windows were broken. He’d admitted he wasn’t allowed in the apartment and was taken into custody.
Investigators learned Red Elk was blamed for damaging four electric meters and six windows at the apartment complex for almost $3,000 in damages, according to the affidavit.