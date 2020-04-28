A 24-year-old Cache man is in jail on $30,000 bond after he was accused of altering and stealing from his father’s credit card account and of using counterfeit money in various acts of fraud.
Gaige Ryan Shiplet made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of identity theft – unlawfully obtaining personal identifying information and for possession of counterfeit money with the intent to circulate, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The identity theft count is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $100,000 fine and the counterfeit money charges is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Cache police began investigating Shiplet in November 2019 after a person complained that someone had added two names to his credit card account and charged approximately $9,369.07 to his account, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim said he suspected the culprit was his son, Shiplet, and that he had run up thousands of dollars on his father’s credit cards twice before.
Additionally, the man learned that Shiplet was receiving his mail from the post office. Once the postmaster learned that Shiplet was not to receive his father’s mail the practice was stopped, the affidavit states. The postmaster told investigators he’d seen Shiplet open a package and remove a telephone mobile credit card reader once. The father said his son is unemployed and has “never really worked.”
Investigators followed leads and found security video of Shiplet using the credit card in one of the added names to his father’s account at Atwood’s in Lawton.
During questioning, Shiplet admitted to using the credit card but said he hadn’t known the name on the card. When told the credit card had been added to his father’s account, Shiplet told police “he would never do that to his dad,” according to the affidavit, and that someone else had given the card to him to purchase a new wallet. Eventually, he admitted to using the card on other purchases and then told police about an alleged identity theft ring.
Investigators tracked down one other person who used the card at a local tag agency but it was placed back into Shiplet’s possession after that. According to the affidavit, Shiplet used the card to talk with an inmate at Comanche County Detention Center numerous times. A $2,500 transaction was made via PayPal to money on that and other inmates’ books.
The victim was also contacted by his bank about an attempt to fraudulently transfer all the funds from his checking account into another account.
On Feb. 24, Shiplet contacted Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel and said he’d sold an iPad and had been paid with $200 in counterfeit money, the affidavit states. He was told to turn the money into the department as soon as possible but didn’t follow Kimmel’s direction. It was later learned that he’d used $60 of the money in at least three different location.
After Kimmel made contact with Shiplet on March 31, an arrest warrant was issued soon after. He’d told Kimmel that he “accidentally” used the money on those occasions.
A search of Shiplet’s room turned up multiple items of checks, wallets, identification cards and credit and debit cards in several names, along with applications for new cards and W-2s belonging to others, according to the affidavit. Among the multiple pieces of paperwork, police discovered a clear plastic baggie containing white crystals consistent with methamphetamine. Under his mattress, police recovered four counterfeit $20 bills and four counterfeit $5 bills. In a closet, officers recovered lidocaine patches prescribed to another person.
A pink notebook was found in Shiplet’s vehicle’s trunk that contained names of several people, along with their birth dates and Social Security numbers, the affidavit states. Inside the glove box two checkbooks belonging to another person was recovered, as well as five more counterfeit bills and another person’s check made out to Shiplet for $325 and a check written out to other people for $380. Inside his wallet was a food stamp card in another person’s name. Two sets of scales residue on them and a glass jar smelling of marijuana were also recovered.
Held on $30,000 bond, Shiplet returns to court at 3 p.m. July 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
