A Lawton man with a history of domestic abuse is in jail on $100,000 bond for allegations he beat and injured a woman and her three kids.
Kenwick Eugen Wilhoit, 37, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of child abuse and domestic abuse – assault and battery second and subsequent, records indicate. The child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Wilhoit is accused of the Sunday morning attack. Police were called around 10:30 a.m. after the woman and her children were seen around Northwest Williams Avenue and Hoover Avenue. According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses saw visible injuries to the four.
The woman told police she and her boyfriend, Wilhoit, were in an argument and she’d left, leaving the three children there. They were unharmed at that time, she said.
When she returned, she said the three children had injuries. One child had cuts from being hit in the head with a drinking glass, along with other cuts and bruises, the affidavit states. A second child had an abrasion to her arm and paint in her left wrist and the third child had a swollen bruise to her left eye.
The mother said she confronted Wilhoit about the injuries and began to leave with the kids. That’s when he turned his aggression to her, grabbing her around the throat and choking her, according to the affidavit. She was able to break free, get the kids and leave.
Investigators said Wilhoit was uncooperative and said he hadn’t done anything, the affidavit states.
Wilhoit has two prior felony convictions from Cleveland County: November 2008, knowingly concealing stolen property, and December 2008, assault and battery – domestic second and subsequent, records indicate.
Wilhoit returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference.