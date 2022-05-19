DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail for allegations he choked, head-butted and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Lopaka John Richardson, 24, Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between one and three years in prison and/or up to $3,000 fine.
Duncan Police Officer Kirsten Thomas stated she was called around 4 p.m. May 12 to a domestic assault call after the victim left the scene while the suspect remained at her house.
The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Richardson, showed up at her home and wanted to talk about getting back together. She allowed him inside to talk.
The discussion turned heated, and she said Richardson became angry when she declined the reconciliation, the probable cause affidavit states. When she tried to get him to leave, she said he began pushing her around and eventually got on top of her and choked her. She said she couldn’t breathe and started to pass out.
After pinching Richardson to get him to stop, she said he stopped choking her. When she tried to leave, she said Richardson threw her to the floor. She said she was able to open the front door before Richardson head-butted her, according to the affidavit. A punch thrown in retaliation by her was returned with a slap to the face, she said.
The woman said Richardson refused to leave so she got her two young children and fled, the affidavit states.
Thomas stated the woman had red marks to her sides of the neck consistent with being choked. A purple goose egg was swelling between her eyes and she had several red and blue bruises on her face consistent with being slapped, according to the affidavit.
Richardson was arrested at another location after being seen trying to flee out the back window of the house, according to Thomas.
Held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the ex-girlfriend, Richardson returns to court at 9 a.m. July 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.