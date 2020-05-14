A man with a conviction history of violence is in jail after he was accused of beating and choking his girlfriend with a pair of jeans.
Daniel Rodriguez, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to nine years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were called to a home around 3 p.m. May 8 on the city’s southwest side to a report of a woman being held against her will in her apartment by her boyfriend.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rodriguez yelled at the woman to “Keep it real! These fools can’t save you!”
The woman was “visibly shaking, wet around the waist, and had tears in her eyes,” according to the affidavit. When officers approached, Rodriguez told them “everything was good.” The woman said she “needed officers inside to save her.”
Rodriguez told officers that they had been arguing because she wouldn’t allow him to use her car. He was “vague” at first before he said the woman came at him with a hammer and that she bit him in the left inner forearm, the affidavit states. There was a bruise at that location.
Rodriguez went on to say that he had been in the penitentiary at multiple California locations and that he was a member of the “Mexican Mafia.” He said he had felony convictions and that he’d moved to Oklahoma to stay out of trouble. He was detained and police spoke with the girlfriend.
She told police that things began around 6 a.m. when Rodriguez woke up and wanted to use her car to go to work but she said no because he doesn’t have a driver’s license. She said he got violent and punched her before grabbing his belt and putting it in her mouth, according to the affidavit. It followed with being strangled and pulled backwards to the point she said she almost passed out. Then, she said, she was put into a chokehold and that’s when she bit his inner forearm to get away.
Officers reported the woman had petechiae (pinpoint, round blood spots symptomatic of trauma) in her eyes and bottom lip and ligature marks on both sides of her face, according to affidavit. She had swollen cheeks with bruises on both sides of her face and a busted bottom lip.
The woman also said Rodriguez ripped a pair of pants and wrapped them around her neck, placed a wadded-up T-shirt in her mouth and began strangling her, according to the affidavit. At one point, the woman said Rodriguez smeared either his or her feces in her mouth and on her face and that her bra was ripped off. Police found feces smeared on a comforter in the room where the assault is alleged to have happened.
She said she chased Rodriguez with a hammer but didn’t hit him. She said, “if officers did not appear Rodriguez would have killed her,” the affidavit states. When the man finally fell asleep, she went to the bathroom and called 911.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions in California: October 2005, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant; April 2012, threats to commit crime resulting in death; and July 2013, willful harm/injury to a child, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, Rodriguez returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference.