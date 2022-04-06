A Lawton man is accused of beating his emotional support pit bull bloody.
Donald Edward Alexander, 25, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Alexander was arrested March 31 after police responded to an animal cruelty report at 1707 SW B. Multiple neighbors had reported Alexander had thrown the dog out of the apartment before throwing its kennel out and then kicked it and beat it with a belt, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers arrived and found a bloody sheet and a dog kennel with no door outside Alexander’s apartment. Inside the kennel was a black and white pit bull named Money, the affidavit states. Blood was seen on his body’s right side, and blood was running from his mouth and a cut to his ear, according to LPD Sgt. D.J. Hallagin’s statement. The dog was whimpering and the kennel’s inside was wet.
Alexander told Hallagin he’d returned home to find Money had “peed and pooped in the house,” according to the affidavit. He admitted to beating the dog with a belt before putting him outside.
“Alexander changed his story to it being self-defense and stated Money had tried to bite him,” the affidavit states.
Hallagin stated Alexander offered an identification card signifying Money as an Emotional Support Dog. Anytime the owner walked near the too-small for his size kennel, Money would “bark and cower in its kennel,” according to the affidavit.
Animal control took Money into custody and Alexander was arrested for the animal cruelty allegation.
Alexander has a March 14 felony conviction in Comanche County for possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Alexander, who is free on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. July 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.