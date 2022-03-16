A 52-year-old Lawton man is in jail for allegations he stabbed a man to death he claimed was breaking into his home.
David Anthony Beckner made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Buckner is accused of stabbing Jeffery McClung, 33, to death on March 8.
Lawton Police Detective Donald Pauley found McClung dead in the street when he responded to a call at Northwest 5th Street and Bell Avenue. McClung was bleeding from a large cut to his throat as well as to his arm and torso area, the probable cause affidavit states.
A witness said he’d been driving by the area when he saw an older, heavyset man running down the street yelling. The witness stated the man said, “You broke into my house, I’m going to catch you,” but he didn’t see anyone else running, the affidavit states. Soon after, he told police, he saw a much smaller man running from the other and saw him take cover on a porch.
He said the larger man found the smaller one and they began fighting. According to the affidavit, the witness said he could tell the smaller man had been hurt “badly and (was) bleeding.” The heavier man approached and the witness said she told him she was calling the police. She stated he replied, “call the police, he broke into my house” at 308 NW Arlington.
Police went to the Arlington home and spoke with Beckner. A witness identified him as the heavier man chasing McClung.
Beckner told Pauley he chased away a man trying to break into the home, according to the affidavit. He believed McClung had taken a set of keys and demanded them, he said. McClung ran and he said he went looking for him.
When Pauley asked Beckner if he made contact with McClung, “Beckner stated he wasn’t going to say anymore and he wanted an attorney,” the affidavit states.
McClung’s death is the city’s eighth by homicide in 2022.
Beckner, who is held on $500,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.