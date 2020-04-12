With the need for masks as a form of personal protective equipment (PPE) already stretched for the medical community during this time of COVID-19, resources are few for the public without going the do-it-yourself route.
Robert Taylor Kennedy noticed the need and began making masks for friends in need. While locked down from being temporarily laid off from his job due to the Safer at Home policies being used to combat the virus’ spread when he had an epiphany.
“I started making the masks on a bored whim,” he said. “I was sitting at home organizing my craft room when I realized I had so much fabric I’ve collected over the years and my nerdy friends are out here without access to purchase PPE mask. So, I took it upon myself to make them for my close group of friends as a gift.”
Kennedy said it takes about a half-hour to complete one mask. He uses a wide range of fabric choices, ranging from The Avengers to The Walking Dead and all points in between.
After making about 20 masks, Kennedy said he ran out of the elastic banding required to make them. It’s a component that’s known to be in short supply.
“So I had to improvise,” he said. “I found an additional pattern posted in the Lawton face mask sewing group I’m in for a tie-behind mask using bias tape.”
It was a good plan except, Kennedy said he didn’t have any of the tape. It meant improvisation and has led to a good fit.
“I tried making my own I failed miserably,” he said. “So I decided to get into my ribbon collection and use my decorative cotton ribbons for mask ties. They seem to work well. And I honestly find them more comfortable without the elastic cutting into the back of your ears.”
Kennedy said that he knows we’re all in this same boat together in trying to stay safe from infection. It’s not about money, it’s about caring for those closest to you.
They say good acts bring their own rewards. The same could go for Kennedy who said he’s been reciprocated for his gifts with love and kindness in return. But that isn’t the point, he said.
“Some of them felt compelled to pay or tip,” He said. “I’ve received a few bottles of liquor, some cleaning supplies, and monetary donations for my time and materials.”
Kennedy said that, in the end, it’s about keeping those he loves with him when this all passes. By doing his part, he’s helping keep that hope alive.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.