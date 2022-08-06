Police said a man wielding a pole made into a makeshift machete went after police and firefighters trying to take him into custody.
Police said a man wielding a pole made into a makeshift machete went after police and firefighters trying to take him into custody.
Now he’s in jail on $50,000 bond.
Lawton police were called around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Northwest 16th Street regarding medical personnel needing assistance with an uncooperative patient.
Michael Joe Pigg would be that patient and, according to the probable cause affidavit, he was wielding a metal pole that was sharpened on one edge and made into a makeshift machete at firefighters and Kirks EMS personnel, as well as two women.
When Pigg wouldn’t put the pole down, an officer drew his Taser and, for a moment, he put the pole down. While talking with police, Pigg reached back down, picked it up and stepped toward the officer before being Tasered in the abdomen, the affidavit states. He became entangled in the darts and wires and tried to fight through it with the pole before, finally, falling backward onto the ground where he was taken into custody.
Once he was put inside a police unit, however, Pigg kept sticking his legs out so an officer couldn’t shut the door. He kicked one officer in the chest and knocked the flashlight out of another’s hand, according to the affidavit. Pigg fell out of the seat and landed on the street, bumping his forehead on the concrete, causing some swelling and a bruise.
Pigg was then taken to jail without further incident.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.