It’s not every day that Fort Sill says goodbye to two major generals at the same time.
On Thursday, a crowd gathered to watch as Maj. Gen. John L. Rafferty and Maj. Gen. Brian W. Gibson said goodbye to their former post at the same time.
The man seeing them off was Lt. Gen. James M. Richardson, who serves as acting commander for the United States Army Futures Command based out of Austin, Texas.
“I know it’s hot,” Richardson said, commenting on the over-100-degree weather during the outdoor ceremony. “But I’m from Austin, so this is nothing.”
“Of the 24 new capabilities called for by the Department of Defense by ‘23, six are a result of the work of this team,” Richardson said.
Both men are leaving posts as team leaders on Fort Sill. Gibson is leaving a post as the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, a group responsible for designing missile defense systems, and instrumental in designing and implementing plans for the “Iron Dome” in Israel, among other, similar projects.
Rafferty, who will take a new post as the head of the Army’s public affairs division, is leaving a post commanding the Long-Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team, which is charged with designing a howitzer capable of firing ordnance up to 1,000 miles.
Richardson made particular note of Rafferty’s rise since arriving at Fort Sill.
“In 2018, Rafferty arrived here as a colonel,” Richardson said. “He’s leaving as a major general. That’s pretty fast, but it’s entirely due to your hard work.”
Gibson noted the importance of humility, without being passive, as keys to success.
“Remaining humble, but aggressive, are not mutually exclusive,” Gibson said.
Rafferty’s remarks also touched on humility, as he relayed an anecdote that he was reminded of while listening to Gibson.
“I had gone to the deli here at Fort Sill to get a sandwich, and the nice, professional woman behind the counter asked how thick I wanted my turkey sliced, and then she asked, ‘What’s that star on your uniform for?’” Rafferty said. “I told her it’s because I’m a general, and she said, ‘Oh. Alright, is this a thick enough slice.’”
The nonchalant reply was an important moment, according to Rafferty.
“Since then, I do ask myself, ‘What’s that star for? What are you here for?’” Rafferty said. “And as Gen. Richardson would put it, we’re here for the future.”
The ceremony concluded as it began, with the two outgoing generals, sans Richardson, saluting the colors while howitzers fired and the band played. The two men were presented with symbolic howitzer shells, and the colors were retired for the ceremony, leaving the crowd to disperse and shake hands with the outgoing officers.