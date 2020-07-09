DUNCAN — Downtown Duncan will look like a scene from “American Graffiti” Friday when The Main Street Duncan organization hosts the first Friday Night Car Cruises of the summer beginning at 6 p.m.
“We are doing things much differently this year,” said Car Show and Cruise Committee co-chair, Jeff Bruehl, “but we’ve had a lot of requests to host a car cruise so we are going to give it a try.”
This cruise route will run from 7th Street to 10th Street along Main Street and Walnut Avenue. The Main Street Duncan merchants will offer specials while others will have door prizes.
The Main Street organization in Duncan hosts car cruises throughout the year to be able to assist the downtown business owners through programs such as Team Up to Clean Up, the signage grant, and others. This car cruise will be no exception and will include food trucks, music, and contests. Goody bags for the first 50 people are available as well as door prizes. The organization is still seeking sponsors and will accept swag for the good bags until Thursday.
Downtown Duncan’s Car Show held annually in April is much anticipated, said Destiny Ahlfenger. The event organizers report the car show will be postponed this year and will resume in April 2021. Although the show is not happening in 2020, plenty of other events have been planned such as more cruises and a Poker Run on Saturday, July 25. For now, the event organizers expect this Friday’s Car Cruise to be bigger than in the past.
“We think this is a great event people can safely enjoy together,” said Main Street Duncan Board Member, Tim Scifres, “and the food trucks, contests, and music make it fun for everyone.”